Top Kashmir official chairs meeting to review Amarnath Yatra preparations

00:36

Kashmir divisional commissioner Anshul Garg on Thursday reviewed the preparations for the annual Amarnath Yatra scheduled to begin in the first week of July.



Garg chaired a high-level meeting to review the preparedness for the annual yatra and the meeting was attended by the deputy commissioners of Anantnag, Srinagar, Ganderbal and Bandipora, besides other senior officers, an official spokesman said.



He said that while reviewing the registration process of service providers, the divisional commissioner emphasised expediting registrations to meet the target of 28,000 service providers besides ponies.



Garg directed concerned authorities to ensure the timely generation of RFID cards for all registered service providers by May 30.



He also reviewed the development of pony stands and was informed that essential infrastructure works, including fencing and development of sheds, have already been completed, the spokesman said.



The spokesman said the divisional commissioner instructed officials to conduct health check-ups of ponies and ensure adequate availability of fodder along the yatra routes. -- PTI