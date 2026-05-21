HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Top Kashmir official chairs meeting to review Amarnath Yatra preparations

Fri, 22 May 2026
Share:
00:36
image
Kashmir divisional commissioner Anshul Garg on Thursday reviewed the preparations for the annual Amarnath Yatra scheduled to begin in the first week of July.

Garg chaired a high-level meeting to review the preparedness for the annual yatra and the meeting was attended by the deputy commissioners of Anantnag, Srinagar, Ganderbal and Bandipora, besides other senior officers, an official spokesman said.

He said that while reviewing the registration process of service providers, the divisional commissioner emphasised expediting registrations to meet the target of 28,000 service providers besides ponies.

Garg directed concerned authorities to ensure the timely generation of RFID cards for all registered service providers by May 30.

He also reviewed the development of pony stands and was informed that essential infrastructure works, including fencing and development of sheds, have already been completed, the spokesman said.

The spokesman said the divisional commissioner instructed officials to conduct health check-ups of ponies and ensure adequate availability of fodder along the yatra routes. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Pulwama attack kingpin Hamza Burhan shot dead in PoK
Pulwama attack kingpin Hamza Burhan shot dead in PoK

Hamza Burhan, a key suspect in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack, was killed in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Burhan, a commander of the Al Badr terror group, had been living undercover as a teacher in PoK.

LIVE! First world Big Cat Alliance Summit in Delhi postponed
LIVE! First world Big Cat Alliance Summit in Delhi postponed

Parl panel grills NTA officials over NEET paper leak
Parl panel grills NTA officials over NEET paper leak

Members of Parliament questioned top National Testing Agency (NTA) officials about the NEET-UG paper leak, with the NTA stating the CBI is investigating the matter. The parliamentary panel also discussed measures to prevent future leaks...

Cockroach Janata Party's X handle withheld, founder starts new account
Cockroach Janata Party's X handle withheld, founder starts new account

Cockroach Janata Party, which according to Dipke had 201,000 followers on X, came about following a controversy over Chief Justice of India Surya Kant using "parasites" and "cockroaches" while pulling up a lawyer for his plea seeking...

West Bengal govt mandates Vande Mataram in madrassas
West Bengal govt mandates Vande Mataram in madrassas

The West Bengal government has mandated the singing of 'Vande Mataram' at assembly prayers in all madrassas with immediate effect. This decision follows a similar directive for all schools in the state and aims to bring uniformity in...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO