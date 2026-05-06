HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Puducherry LG dissolves 15th legislative assembly

Wed, 06 May 2026
Share:
20:12
Puducherry Lieutenant Governor K Kailashnathan/ANI Photo
Puducherry Lieutenant Governor K Kailashnathan/ANI Photo
Puducherry Lieutenant Governor K Kailashnathan on Wednesday dissolved the 15th Legislative Assembly with effect from May 5, the Lok Bhavan said.

Elections to the 30 Assembly constituencies were held on April 9 and the results were announced on May 4.

N Rangasamy is all set to lead Puducherry for the fifth time with his party AINRC-led NDA winning the elections in the UT with a handsome margin.

The All India NR Congress has emerged victorious in 12 out of the 16 seats it contested and the BJP won four of the 10 seats it fought. The AIADMK and Latchia Jananayaga Katchi (LJK), other NDA constituents, emerged successful from one seat each and the combine has 18 seats in the 30-member House. Besides, there would be three nominated members.

According to a communique from the Lok Bhavan here, the Lt Governor has dissolved the assembly through an order with effect from May 5, 2026. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! AIADMK denies extending support to Vijay's TVK
LIVE! AIADMK denies extending support to Vijay's TVK

Jolt to Vijay as AIADMK refuses to back TVK in govt formation
Jolt to Vijay as AIADMK refuses to back TVK in govt formation

The AIADMK has stated it will not support the TVK in forming a government in Tamil Nadu, dismissing reports of a potential post-poll alliance.

Nandigram or Bhabanipur: Where will Suvendu Adhikari stay?
Nandigram or Bhabanipur: Where will Suvendu Adhikari stay?

Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, who won both the Nandigram and Bhabanipur seats in West Bengal, has announced he will vacate one of the constituencies within 10 days, leaving the decision to the party leadership.

Cong snaps ties with DMK, offers 'conditional' support to Vijay
Cong snaps ties with DMK, offers 'conditional' support to Vijay

The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee and the Congress Legislature Party have decided to extend its full support to the TVK to form the government, AICC Tamil Nadu in-charge Girish Chodankar said in a statement citing TVK chief Vijay's...

Adhikari Or Ghosh? Who Will Be Bengal CM?
Adhikari Or Ghosh? Who Will Be Bengal CM?

Suvendu Adhikari and Dilip Ghosh are the top contenders for West Bengal Chief Minister.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO