Puducherry LG dissolves 15th legislative assembly

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Puducherry Lieutenant Governor K Kailashnathan/ANI Photo

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor K Kailashnathan on Wednesday dissolved the 15th Legislative Assembly with effect from May 5, the Lok Bhavan said.



Elections to the 30 Assembly constituencies were held on April 9 and the results were announced on May 4.



N Rangasamy is all set to lead Puducherry for the fifth time with his party AINRC-led NDA winning the elections in the UT with a handsome margin.



The All India NR Congress has emerged victorious in 12 out of the 16 seats it contested and the BJP won four of the 10 seats it fought. The AIADMK and Latchia Jananayaga Katchi (LJK), other NDA constituents, emerged successful from one seat each and the combine has 18 seats in the 30-member House. Besides, there would be three nominated members.



According to a communique from the Lok Bhavan here, the Lt Governor has dissolved the assembly through an order with effect from May 5, 2026. -- PTI