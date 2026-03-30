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Nitish Kumar resigns from Bihar Legislative Council

Mon, 30 March 2026
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It is official. Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar has tendered his resignation from the post of MLC today. However, Nitish will continue as CM. 

Last month, Bihar's longest serving CM, Nitish Kumar, was elected to the Rajya Sabha signaling he would be quitting the CM post.

Nitish Kumar has been unanimously elected as President of the Janata Dal (United) after no other candidate filed a nomination for the post. The announcement was made in the national capital by JD(U) leader Anil Hegde during a press conference, who outlined the election process. He stated that the last date for filing nominations was March 22, scrutiny was conducted on March 23, and the deadline for withdrawal of nominations was today at 11 am. With only Nitish Kumar's nomination in contention, he was declared elected unopposed. 

M I Khan in Patna 

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