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Sonam Wangchuk released from Jodhpur jail

Sat, 14 March 2026
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Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was released from Jodhpur central jail on Saturday after the Union government decided to revoke his detention with immediate effect.

Wangchuk was detained on September 26 last year under the National Security Act (NSA) pursuant to an order issued by the Leh district magistrate.

He has already undergone nearly half of the detention period stipulated under the Act.

"He was released from jail at about 1.30 pm today following an order from the central government," Ratanada Police Station SHO Dinesh Lakhawat said.

His wife, Geetanjali Angmo, was here to complete the formalities. Wangchuk was detained on September 26, 2025, two days after protests over demands for statehood for Ladakh and its inclusion under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution rocked Leh.

More than 45 people, including 22 policemen, were injured in the protests. 

He was detained under the National Security Act (NSA) on the orders of the Leh district magistrate to 'maintain public order' and was later transferred to Jodhpur prison.  -- PTI

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