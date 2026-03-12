BARC Developing 220 Mw Bharat Small Modular Reactors

10:56





BARC has undertaken design and development works on these SMRs under the Nuclear Energy Mission announced in the Union Budget 2025-2026 which has a total budgetary provision of Rs 20,000 crore for SMRs.





In a written reply in Parliament, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology and Earth Sciences Dr Jitendra Singh shared the progress of the SMRs.In-principle approval from the Atomic Energy Commission (AEC) has been received for the BSMR-200 project and the proposal for administrative and financial sanction is cleared by AEC for submission of the proposal to the Cabinet Committee, Dr Singh added.





In-principle approval has been received for the SMR-55 project and the High Temperature Gas Cooled Reactor (HTGCR) project too. BARC is currently engaged in the design and construction of HTGCR with a cost outlay of Rs 320 crore/





'Lead units of these SMRs will be constructed by DAE at its existing sites. So far, PSUs like Engineers India Limited and Bharat Heavy Electrical Limited (BHEL) have been contacted for detailed engineering of SMRs,' Dr Singh said.





The Tarapur Atomic Power Station site in Maharashtra has been identified for lead units of BSMR-200 and SMR-55 whereas Vizag, Andhra Pradesh site of Barc is identified for the High Temperature Gas Cooled Reactor.

-- Sudheer Pal Singh, Business Standard

