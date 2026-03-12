HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

BARC Developing 220 Mw Bharat Small Modular Reactors

Thu, 12 March 2026
Share:
10:56
image
The Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) is developing 220 Megawatt (Mw) Bharat Small Modular Reactors, also called BSMR-200, at a cost of Rs 5,960 crore apart from two units of 55 Mw capacity Small Modular Reactor or SMR-55 at a cost of Rs 7,000 crore.

BARC has undertaken design and development works on these SMRs under the Nuclear Energy Mission announced in the Union Budget 2025-2026 which has a total budgetary provision of Rs 20,000 crore for SMRs.

In a written reply in Parliament, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology and Earth Sciences Dr Jitendra Singh shared the progress of the SMRs.In-principle approval from the Atomic Energy Commission (AEC) has been received for the BSMR-200 project and the proposal for administrative and financial sanction is cleared by AEC for submission of the proposal to the Cabinet Committee, Dr Singh added.

In-principle approval has been received for the SMR-55 project and the High Temperature Gas Cooled Reactor (HTGCR) project too. BARC is currently engaged in the design and construction of HTGCR with a cost outlay of Rs 320 crore/

'Lead units of these SMRs will be constructed by DAE at its existing sites. So far, PSUs like Engineers India Limited and Bharat Heavy Electrical Limited (BHEL) have been contacted for detailed engineering of SMRs,' Dr Singh said.

The Tarapur Atomic Power Station site in Maharashtra has been identified for lead units of BSMR-200 and SMR-55 whereas Vizag, Andhra Pradesh site of Barc is identified for the High Temperature Gas Cooled Reactor.
-- Sudheer Pal Singh, Business Standard

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Poison, slit wrist, neck, locked room..., who killed them?
LIVE! Poison, slit wrist, neck, locked room..., who killed them?

'Mojtaba Khamenei Is Hunted By Foreign Powers, Foes'
'Mojtaba Khamenei Is Hunted By Foreign Powers, Foes'

'Mojtaba Khamenei supervised the most recent repression in December 2025 and January 2026 which remains ongoing.'

Indian national killed in Iranian attack on US tanker
Indian national killed in Iranian attack on US tanker

An Indian national has reportedly been killed in an attack carried out by Iran using a 'suicide' boat against a US-owned oil tanker near Iraq. The incident has raised concerns about the safety of seafarers in the region.

US trade probe targets India, 15 other countries
US trade probe targets India, 15 other countries

The United States Trade Representative (USTR) office on Wednesday launched a sweeping investigation into manufacturing and industrial practices in 16 economies, including India, citing concerns over what it calls 'structural excess...

India cosponsors UN resolution condemning Iran's attacks
India cosponsors UN resolution condemning Iran's attacks

The UN Security Council, with India's support, has adopted a resolution condemning Iran's attacks on Gulf Cooperation Council countries and Jordan, demanding an immediate cessation of hostilities and denouncing threats to the Strait of...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO