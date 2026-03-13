Nagpur-bound express train derails in MP; none hurt

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A major tragedy was averted after the loco pilot applied brakes as soon as the rearmost coach of the train (No 11202) derailed near Khairranji-Gangatola on the Nainpur-Chhindwara-Nagpur section of the South East Central Railway (SECR), they said.





The incident occurred at around 12 noon when the wheels of the Seating-cum-Luggage Rake (SLR) jumped off the tracks while the train was on its way from Shahdol in Madhya Pradesh to Nagpur in adjoining Maharashtra, they added.





On noticing the derailment, the loco pilot applied emergency brakes and stopped the train, preventing a possible major accident, the officials said.





Railway officials from Nainpur in Mandla district rushed to the spot in an Accident Relief Medical Train soon after receiving information about the derailment.





Teams of the RPF, GRP and local administration also reached the site. -- PTI

A coach of the Shahdol-Nagpur Express derailed in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district on Friday though no casualty was reported in the incident, officials said.