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India facilitates BRICS talks on West Asia conflict

Sat, 14 March 2026
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As the West Asia crisis intensifies, India is facilitating discussions among the BRICS member nations to evolve a common approach on the Iran-US conflict, authoritative sources said on Friday. 

The issue also figured in the phone conversation between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Iranian counterpart Seyed Abbas Araghchi on Thursday night. 

Iran is a member state of the BRICS. 

After the US and Israel launched attacks on Iran on February 28, Tehran launched a major counter-offensive targeting Israel and several Gulf countries, including the UAE. 

The UAE is also a new member of the BRICS. India is the current Chair of the influential grouping. 

Some members of the BRICS are directly involved in the current situation in West Asia, which has impacted forging a consensus on a common BRICS position on the ongoing conflict, the sources said. 

As the Chair of BRICS, India has been facilitating discussions among the members through the BRICS Sherpa channel, they said. 

It is learnt that the last virtual BRICS Sherpa meeting was held on Thursday. 

In addition, the Indian leadership has been engaging with the leaders of BRICS members in the region, the sources said. -- PTI

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