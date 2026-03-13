Air India, AI Express to operate 80 West Asia flights today

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The ongoing conflict in the region, involving the US, Israel and Iran, has significantly disrupted flight operations.





According to a statement, both airlines will operate their respective scheduled services to and from Jeddah and Muscat on March 14 (Saturday) -- a total of 18 flights.





"In addition to the scheduled services, Air India and Air India Express would operate a total of 62 non-scheduled flights to and from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia, subject to availability of slots and other prevailing conditions at the departure stations at the time," it said.





Air India will operate one round-trip from Delhi and two round-trips from Mumbai to Jeddah, while Air India Express will operate one flight each from Kozhikode and Mangaluru to Jeddah and back.





"Air India Express will also operate its scheduled services to Muscat, including one round-trip each from Delhi, Kochi, Kozhikode and Mumbai," the statement said. -- PTI

Air India and Air India Express will operate 80 scheduled and non-scheduled flights to and from the West Asia region on March 14.