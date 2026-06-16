FIFA World Cup matches tonight...

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Lionel Messi during training in Kansas. Pic: Kylie Graham/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters

Group I: France vs Senegal, Wednesday, June 17, 12.30 am





France begin their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign against Senegal.

The 2018 champions will be under the spotlight in swampy New Jersey, with prodigious striker Kylian Mbappe -- a bona fide celebrity even in the soccer-ambivalent United States - playing under scrutiny from critics after he drew a blank in warm-up games against Ivory Coast and Northern Ireland





Playing Senegal for the first time since the 2002 World Cup opening loss in Seoul, adds to the drama as France hunt a third straight trip to the final.





Group I: Iraq vs Norway, Wednesday, June 17, 3.30 am





Human goal machine Erling Haaland will seek to get his World Cup account up and running immediately when Norway take on Iraq on Tuesday to end the country's nearly three-decade absence from football's elite tournament. Haaland netted 16 times in Norway's eight World Cup qualifying games.





Backed by an exciting roster of teammates including Arsenal playmaker Martin Odegaard and wingers Antonio Nusa and Oscar Bobb, Haaland wants to bolster his chances of picking up FIFA's Golden Boot award against an Iraq side playing at the World Cup for the first time in 40 years.





Group J: Argentina vs Algeria, Wednesday, June 17, 6.30 am





Defending champions Argentina will face-off against Algeria in their opening match in Kansas under talismanic captain Lionel Messi.





The 38 year old is set to play a record sixth World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada, his influence remains undiminished as the reigning champions prepare to face Algeria on Tuesday.





Group J: Austria vs Jordan, Wednesday, June 17, 9.30 am





Austria coach Ralf Rangnick is wary that his team could become the latest European nation to be thwarted by sides from the Asian confederation at the World Cup if they fail to bring their best against debutants Jordan on Tuesday.





Austria will end a 28-year absence from the global showpiece against Jordan, two years after an encouraging run at Euro 2024 where they topped their group before losing to Turkey in the last 16.