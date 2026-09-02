Telangana man dies in war-torn Ukraine, say family members

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A man from this district has died in war-torn Ukraine, according to his family members here.



V Sudarshan Goud (42), who belongs to Hasnabad village in Jagtial district, died on the night of August 31 local time in a missile attack, they said on Wednesday.



Venkata Rajam, a cousin of Sudarshan Goud, told PTI that a travel agent in Ukraine informed the Sarpanch of Hasnabad village about the tragedy.



Sudarshan Goud had travelled to Ukraine three months ago in search of livelihood. He was employed in a construction company as a worker, Venkata Rajam said.



Sudarshan Goud's wife and children live in the village, he said.



The mortal remains of Sudarshan Goud are expected to reach the village in a fortnight.



Jagtial MLA Sanjay Kumar visited the family in the village and consoled them.



Expressing sadness over the death of Sudarshan Goud, the MLA assured the family members to make efforts to bring back the body and also to extend help to them. -- PTI