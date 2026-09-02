Jarange agrees to take water, but refuses to call off fast

00:16

Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange on Wednesday evening agreed to take water and undergo saline treatment after BJP MLA Prasad Lad met him on the government's behalf, but maintained that his indefinite fast would continue until all his demands were met.



Jarange began his latest indefinite hunger strike at Antarwali Sarati in Jalna district on August 29, demanding reservation for the Marathas and immediate issuance of Kunbi certificates on the basis of gazette records, among other things. He has also threatened to take the agitation to Mumbai.



"I am drinking water and taking saline, but I will not withdraw the fast until our demands are fulfilled," he said, adding that he agreed to the treatment at Lad's request.



He, however, criticised the BJP-led state government, claiming that the Maratha reservation has been caught in a battle over political credit between Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.



He also criticised water resources minister and Maratha leader Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, who had been involved in efforts to mediate.



"We trusted Vikhe Patil, but he is making a fool of us," Jarange alleged, asking why he had not come for discussions. -- PTI