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Alert issued as water level of Morkhanda river rises in U'khand's Rudraprayag

Thu, 03 September 2026
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A landslide near Bantoli in the Madmaheshwar valley of Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district on Wednesday caused the water level of the Morkhanda river to rise, prompting the administration to step up vigilance in areas along the riverbanks, officials said.

According to the Rudraprayag District Disaster Management Centre, reports of the river's water level rising due to the landslide were received in the evening. Anticipating a potential rise in the Mandakini river as well, the authorities alerted residents living along the riverbanks.

The administration stated that officials of the Renew Hydroelectric Project at Kund, near Ukhimath, have also been informed about the situation.

Further, the executive officers of the Rudraprayag Municipal Council and the nagar panchayats of Tilwara, Agastyamuni and Ukhimath have also been informed about the situation.

Officials have been instructed to use loudspeakers to alert people living near the riverbanks or travelling through sensitive areas within their respective jurisdictions. -- PTI

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