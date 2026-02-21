HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
      
Delhi on high alert after inputs on Lashkar terror plot

Sat, 21 February 2026
10:57
Security was tightened across key religious and heritage sites in Delhi on Saturday, including areas around the Red Fort and parts of Chandni Chowk, following intelligence inputs suggesting a possible terror threat, an official said. 

Security agencies issued an alert on a possible explosion threat near Red Fort, a major tourist destination and high-security zone, after Central intelligence agencies indicated that Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Tayiba (LeT) has allegedly kept prominent religious places in India on its target list. 

Sources said specific inputs suggested that a temple in the Chandni Chowk area could be among the potential targets. 

While the intelligence inputs are being verified and assessed, security has been stepped up in and around sensitive religious places and crowded public areas, they added. 

Intelligence agencies indicated that LeT could be attempting to carry out an Improvised Explosive Device (IED)-based attack. 

The alleged plan is reportedly linked to attempts by the terror group to avenge the February 6 blast at a mosque in Islamabad, Pakistan, sources said. 

Central agencies and the Delhi police units are maintaining close coordination, and surveillance has been intensified through CCTV monitoring, vehicle checks and deployment of additional personnel at vulnerable points. 

Bomb disposal squads, dog squads and quick reaction teams have also been placed on standby at strategic locations, they added. -- PTI

