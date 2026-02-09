HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Will not allow obstruction in Bengal SIR exercise: SC

Mon, 09 February 2026
Amid West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's apprehension of "mass exclusion" of voters in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state, the Supreme Court on Monday said it would not allow anyone to create an impediment in the exercise. 

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and N V Anjaria said it would issue whatever orders or clarifications are required in the matter. 

"We will not allow anyone to create any impediment in the SIR exercise. It must be clear to the states," the CJI said while hearing a batch of petitions, including the one filed by Banerjee, related to the ongoing SIR of electoral rolls in West Bengal. 

The bench took note of the affidavit filed by the Election Commission (EC) which alleged burning of its notices by some miscreants. 

It directed the West Bengal director general of police (DGP) to file an affidavit in this regard. 

The poll panel said that so far, no FIR has been registered against the miscreants. 

"A message must go that the Constitution of India applies to all states," Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, said. -- PTI

