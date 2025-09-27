US to revoke Colombian Prez's visa for urging American soldiers to disobey orders

14:04

The United States Department of State said on Friday (US local time) that it will be revoking the visa of Colombian President Gustavo Petro over his actions of inciting violence and urging American soldiers to disobey orders.





The Colombian President had expressed support for the Palestinian cause while Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu delivered his speech at the UN General Assembly, as reported by Anadolu Ajansi.





In a post on X, the State Department said, 'Earlier today, Colombian president @petrogustavo stood on a NYC street and urged U.S. soldiers to disobey orders and incite violence. We will revoke Petro's visa due to his reckless and incendiary actions.'





According to Anadolu Ajansi (AA), the statement by the State Department came Petro joined demonstrators in New York, alongside British musician Roger Waters, during the address of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the UN General Assembly.





"What is happening in Gaza is clearly out of discussion is a genocide," Petro told the crowd as per AA.He appealed to US soldiers, urging them not to follow President Donald Trump's orders.





"From New York, I ask to all the soldiers of the USA army not to put your hands against the people," he said, according to AA.





"Disobey Trump's order, obey the order of humanity," said Petro, AA further reported.





Post the announcement by State Department, Colombia's Interior Minister Armando Beneditti said on X that the Colombian President's visa was revoked because he denounced the 'genocide against Palestine at the UN' and dared to 'tell the truth' in the face of not only the US but also the world. -- ANI