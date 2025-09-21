HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Who is VHP to decide...: Union minister on garba diktat

Sun, 21 September 2025
Share:
11:58
image
Union minister Ramdas Athawale on Sunday criticised the Vishva Hindu Parishad's (VHP) advisory that only Hindus should be given entry to 'garba' events during Navratri, saying such calls were tantamount to "inviting violence".

Navratri, marked by traditional spiritual garba dance accompanied by dandiya (striking of colourful sticks) performance where pairs dance in circles, will be celebrated from September 22 to October 1.

The VHP on Saturday said only Hindus should be given entry to 'garba' events and advised organisers to check the Aadhaar card of entrants for identification to avoid instances of "love jihad".

A leader of the VHP said the entry of non-Hindus should be restricted during garba, which he described as a sacred worship, and not merely a dance programme or a cultural event.
 
Athawale in a post on X objected to the VHP's diktat.

"I strongly condemn this! Who is the Vishva Hindu Parishad to decide who will go to Garba and who will not? This advisory is not just limited to instructing organisers but is an open invitation for some radical elements to incite violence and use force," he claimed.
 
"If any clashes, assaults or religious conflicts occur anywhere in the country during Navratri because of this advisory, the complete responsibility will rest with the VHP and its associated organisations," the Union Minister of State for Social Justice added.
 
Athawale said such moves strike at the heart of India's unity, diversity and religious tolerance. 

"Navratri is a festival of worship and joy, and an attempt is being made to turn it into a platform for hate and suspicion, which is highly condemnable," the Republican Party of India (Athawale) chief said.

He pointed out that the Constitution guarantees equality and religious freedom under Articles 14, 15 and 25. 

"No organisation can decide who should celebrate a festival. Garba is not just a religious tradition but also a celebration of music, dance and social harmony. Attempting to monopolise it with one ideology is unfair and regressive," the minister noted.
 
Athawale urged the government and administration to ensure the safety of organisers and participants during Navratri. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

PM Modi to address nation at 5 pm today
PM Modi to address nation at 5 pm today

His address will come on the eve of Navratri, the day from when the GST rate cuts will kick in, with the prices of a large number of products set to come down.

LIVE! Who is VHP to decide...: Union minister on garba diktat
LIVE! Who is VHP to decide...: Union minister on garba diktat

New H-1B visa fee not for existing holders, clarifies US
New H-1B visa fee not for existing holders, clarifies US

The Donald Trump administration has clarified that the new $100,000 fee for H-1B visas does not apply to current visa holders and is a one-time payment only for new petitions.

PM's mother abused again during Tejashwi's yatra: BJP
PM's mother abused again during Tejashwi's yatra: BJP

The BJP has accused RJD workers of hurling abuses at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's late mother during Tejashwi Yadav's 'Bihar Adhikar Yatra'. The incident has sparked controversy in the politically charged environment of Bihar, where...

Hamas releases 'farewell picture' of 48 Israeli hostages
Hamas releases 'farewell picture' of 48 Israeli hostages

The Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, shared an online compilation on Saturday, displaying images of both living and deceased captives.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV