UK, Canada, Australia recognise state of Palestine

20:52

The UK on Sunday formally recognised the state of Palestine, with Prime Minister Keir Starmer describing it as an imperative to revive the hope of peace and a two-state solution in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.





His announcement follows those from Canada and Australia, in what appears to be a coordinated initiative from the Commonwealth nations.





Starmer's video message from 10 Downing Street in London confirming Palestinian statehood meets his United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) deadline this week, following a call on Israel to move towards a ceasefire in the conflict in Gaza back in July.

The UK reiterated that its announcement was no "reward" for the "terrorists of Hamas", calling upon the group to immediately release all the Israeli hostages taken on October 7, 2023.

"Today, to revive the hope of peace and a two-state solution, I state clearly, as prime minister of this great country, that the United Kingdom formally recognises the state of Palestine," said Starmer.

"Let's be frank, Hamas is a brutal terror organisation. Our call for a genuine two-state solution is the exact opposite of their hateful vision. So, we are clear this solution is not a reward for Hamas, because it means Hamas can have no future, no role in government, no role in security," he said.

Starmer said he had directed his officials to sanction other figures associated with Hamas, already a proscribed organisation in the UK.

"Meanwhile, the man-made humanitarian crisis in Gaza reaches new depths. The Israeli government's relentless and increasing bombardment of Gaza, the offensive of recent weeks, the starvation and devastation are utterly intolerable," the prime minister said.

"Tens of thousands have been killed, including thousands as they tried to collect food and water. This death and destruction horrifies all of us. It must end," he added.

Starmer stressed that it was in the face of the "growing horror" in the region, that the UK was acting to "keep alive the possibility of peace and a two-state solution". -- PTI