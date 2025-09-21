HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Twin girls invite Modi to Kashmir to help flood victims

Sun, 21 September 2025
Share:
16:43
Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com
Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com
A video made rounds on social media on Sunday, showing twin girls from Anantnag district inviting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit the valley to see its beauty and help the flood victims.  
   
Zainab and Zaiba, aged eight, from the Kokarnag area of the south Kashmir district, were filmed while they were interacting with BJP leader Ravinder Raina. 
 
The politician was visiting the Jablipora fruit mandi to commiserate with the horticulture traders who had suffered huge losses due to the recent highway blockade caused by landslides. 
 
The twins told Raina they wanted the Prime Minister to visit Kashmir and see its beauty. 
 
"We wanted Modi to visit Kashmir because Kashmir is really beautiful. Modi's visit to Kashmir would have added to the valley's splendour," Zainab said, amid loud cheers from those around. "Our Kashmir is beautiful," she added. 
 
When Raina asked them if they wanted to meet Modi, the little girls said "yes." 
 
"We want that he should come to our Kashmir in summer or when winter comes. We are requesting him once again," Zainab said. 
 
"We have suffered huge losses. Our bridge was washed away in the rain. Apple traders and those who owned orchards suffered terrible losses," Zaiba said. 
 
The twins also demanded a cold storage facility in the area to store fruits. 
 
"There should be a store where fruits can be kept," one of them said. 
 
"A cold store?" Raina asked, to which the girls nodded. 
 
"We want to keep apples in those (stores) because apples are one of our fruits which the people of India also like," Zainab said. 
 
"An apple a day keeps the doctor away," she said, sending everyone laughing. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'GST Bachat Utsav from tomorrow': Modi
LIVE! 'GST Bachat Utsav from tomorrow': Modi

'Firm got 5,189 H-1B visas, then sacked 16k Americans'
'Firm got 5,189 H-1B visas, then sacked 16k Americans'

The White House mentioned that American companies are replacing US workers with H-1B workers.

Did govt issue notice to Hindi news channels over Urdu use?
Did govt issue notice to Hindi news channels over Urdu use?

The government has refuted media reports claiming that Hindi news channels were issued notices for excessive use of Urdu words, clarifying that it only forwarded a viewer's complaint under existing regulations.

Shinde's X handle hacked; images of Pak, Turkey flags posted
Shinde's X handle hacked; images of Pak, Turkey flags posted

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's 'X' handle was hacked, with images of Pakistan and Turkey flags posted. The account was recovered in 45 minutes. Congress leader Nana Patole raised concerns about cyber security.

Who is VHP to decide?: Union Min on 'Hindu only' garba diktat
Who is VHP to decide?: Union Min on 'Hindu only' garba diktat

The Union minister said such calls were tantamount to "inviting violence".

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV