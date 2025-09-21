PM's mother abused again during Tejashwi's yatra: BJP

09:59

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday alleged that abuses were again hurled at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's late mother, this time by some Rashtriya Janata Dal workers during Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav's 'Bihar Adhikar Yatra'.





The political charged environment of Bihar, where elections are due later this year, recently saw a major controversy as abuses were allegedly hurled at the PM's late mother by a man from a stage set for Rahul Gandhi's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Darbhanga district last month.





Sharing a video of the purported latest incident on his X handle, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary wrote, 'Tejashwi Yadav has once again insulted Modi ji's late mother. He has once again torn apart the culture of Bihar. In the rally, the RJD workers were hurling as many abuses as they could, and Tejashwi was encouraging them. The mothers and sisters of Bihar will surely hold him accountable for this thuggish mentality and abusive behaviour.'





PTI could not independently verify the authenticity of the video, which has gone viral on social media.





'This is extremely unfortunate and a grave insult to democracy. Has insulting mothers and sisters become their culture and weapon to counter parties in opposition? The people of Bihar understand this dirty politics well and will respond in a democratic manner,' Choudhary added.





Echoing a similar view, another Deputy Chief Minister, Vijay Kumar Sinha, wrote in an X post: 'Once again, abuses were hurled at the late mother of PM Modi Ji during Tejashwi Yadav's yatra... and the RJD leader was boosting the morale of his workers... It's shocking... This shows their mindset.'





Despite repeated attempts, no office-bearer of the RJD was available for comments on the issue.





Tejashwi Yadav, who is expected to lead the INDIA bloc charge in the upcoming assembly polls in Bihar, on September 16 launched the 'Bihar Adhikar Yatra' from Jehanabad.





The 35-year-old leader covered strongholds of the ruling NDA, such as Nalanda, the home district of Janata Dal-United supremo and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and Begusarai, the constituency of firebrand BJP leader and Union minister Giriraj Singh, in the first leg of the yatra, which concluded on September 20 in Vaishali. -- PTI