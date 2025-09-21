I get Rs 20 cr in funds despite not being an MLA: Sena leader

19:49

Former Shiv Sena MLA Sada Sarvankar has said he gets Rs 20 crore in funds despite not being an MLA, while the incumbent gets Rs 2 crore.

In a viral video, Sarvankar is heard telling a gathering of people "the incumbent MLA gets Rs 2 crore but even when I am not an MLA I get Rs 20 crore".





Sarvankar, the head of Siddhivinayak Trust, lost the 2024 Maharashtra assembly polls to Mahesh Sawant of Shiv Sena-UBT.





When contacted, Sarvankar said he was referring to the funds he manages to secure for the Dadar-Mahim constituency, while Sawant complains about lack of funds.





Sarvankar was among the 39 party MLAs who rebelled under the leadership of Eknath Shinde against then chief minster Uddhav Thackeray in 2022. -- PTI