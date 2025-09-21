HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Fans gather in large number to bid adieu to Zubeen

Sun, 21 September 2025
Thousands of grieving fans thronged the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex in Guwahati's Sarusajai on Sunday to pay their last respects to music icon Zubeen Garg, whose mortal remains will be kept there for public homage.

Many devotees had camped outside the venue overnight, while several arrived since early morning as the administration made elaborate arrangements to receive the body.

Fans, holding aloft cut-outs of the beloved singer, sang his popular numbers through the night, sharing in each other's sorrow.

As the day progressed, the crowd swelled further with people pouring in from across Assam. 

The mortal remains of Garg, who passed away in Singapore on Friday, will be placed at a pandal inside the sports complex, with an alternate site prepared within the stadium premises in case of heavy rains.

The administration had earlier announced that the body would be available for public homage from 9 am to 7 pm. However, it was yet to reach Garg's Kahilipara residence, from where it will be brought to the Sarusajai stadium.

Thousands thronged the route from the airport, where his coffin arrived around 7 am, slowing the movement of the cortege.

Meanwhile, the intense heat caused several mourners at the stadium to faint, even as the sea of admirers continued to wait patiently for a final glimpse of their idol. -- PTI 

