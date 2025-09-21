HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Eknath Shinde's X account hacked

Sun, 21 September 2025
10:11
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's X handle was found to be hacked on Sunday, with hackers posting images of flags of Pakistan and Turkey, an official said.

The hackers live-streamed images with photographs of the two Islamic countries, on a day when India and Pakistan are set to play their second game in the Asia Cup.

"We immediately alerted the cyber crime police. Our team that is in-charge of the Dy CM's X handle later retrieved the account," the official said.

It took 30 to 45 minutes to set the account in order, the official added.  -- PTI

