Alcoholic husband beats wife to death in UP

Sun, 21 September 2025
A 62-year-old woman was beaten to death with sticks allegedly by her alcoholic husband in UP's Shahjahanpur following a dispute, police said on Sunday.
 
The incident took place in Dankapur village in the Tilhar police station area on Saturday night.

Kalyan Singh, an alcoholic, had an altercation with his wife Shanti. In a fit of rage, he allegedly thrashed her with sticks, leading to her death, Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajesh Dwivedi told PTI.

Villagers informed police about the incident on Sunday morning, after which a team reached the spot and took custody of the body, the SP said.

The accused has also been taken into custody for questioning and the body has been sent for post-mortem, he said.

According to villagers, the couple lived in the village while their children lived elsewhere. Singh would often get drunk and fight with his wife. -- PTI 

