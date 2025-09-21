HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
1 killed, 24 injured as bus carrying labourers overturns in MP's Shajapur

Sun, 21 September 2025
13:55
A 28-year-old woman was killed and 24 others sustained injuries after a bus carrying labourers overturned on a highway in Madhya Pradesh's Shajapur district in the early hours of Sunday, police said.

The accident occurred around 4 am on the Agra-Mumbai National Highway near Abhaypur village, about 12 km from the district headquarters, they said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Ghanshyam Malviya said that labourers who had travelled to Jamnagar in Gujarat for work were returning to their native places in a private bus.

He said the vehicle overturned in the Sunera police station limits after the driver allegedly lost control due to rash driving.

Gayatri Bai, a resident of Akbarpur in Uttar Pradesh, died on the spot, while 24 others sustained injuries, the official said.

The police, traffic officials and ambulances reached the spot and shifted the injured to the district hospital, he added. -- PTI 

