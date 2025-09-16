HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Automakers Asked To Display Price Posters With Modi Pic

Tue, 16 September 2025
Share:
09:26
image
The ministry of heavy industries (MHI) has asked automobile companies -- carmakers as well as two-wheeler manufacturers -- to display posters showing a comparison of old and new prices, post the recent GST rationalisation, at all dealerships across the country.

Routing the instructions through the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam), the ministry also stated that the posters should carry  Prime Minister Narendra Modi's photograph. 

Government officials and industry executives confirmed this development to Business Standard.

Executives at automobile firms are now getting posters designed and sending them to the ministry for approval before display.

Whether the cost of printing and distributing these posters will be borne by companies, dealers, or divided between the two remains an open question.

One executive said the posters may vary depending on the local language of the dealership's location, raising doubts on whether each version would require separate approval from the ministry.

"There is no precedent for this activity. So, we have to see if we need approval for just the main poster -- which would be in English -- or for a poster developed for each language," an industry executive said.

Another industry source said that the automobile industry will be spending at least Rs 20 crore to Rs 30 crore on this activity. Luxury car companies have been kept out of the poster-printing mandate.

Major car companies such as Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Mahindra and Mahindra, Tata Motors, Toyota and Kia have already announced that they will pass full benefits of GST rate reduction to customers. This has reduced prices of all car models.

The GST Council had cut tax on small cars (less than 4 metres in length and under 1200 cc engine capacity for petrol and 1500 cc for diesel) to 18 per cent from 29 to 31 per cent (including cess).

As for larger cars (over 4 metres, over 1500 cc engine, and over 170 mm ground clearance), the tax rates have been slashed to 40 per cent from 50 percent (including cess). The Centre has withdrawn the compensation cess.

-- Deepak Patel, Business Standard

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Foreigners cheering Kirk's death will be deported: Rubio
LIVE! Foreigners cheering Kirk's death will be deported: Rubio

Biden admin freed Indian man's killer earlier: DHS
Biden admin freed Indian man's killer earlier: DHS

The United States Department of Homeland Security condemned the brutal murder of the Indian national Chandra Nagamalliah in Texas by Yordanis Cobos-Martinez, stating that the incident could have been completely preventable if the...

Modi's Visit: 'Manipuris Are Disappointed'
Modi's Visit: 'Manipuris Are Disappointed'

'No one anticipated magical solutions or miraculous interventions.''However, people across the entire spectrum -- whether residing in the valley or the hills -- expected the prime minister to dedicate at least five to ten minutes to...

EC to train officials for voter revision in Bengal
EC to train officials for voter revision in Bengal

The Election Commission is set to begin training poll officers in West Bengal for the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, ahead of the upcoming assembly polls. The training aims to equip officers to guide booth-level...

SEE: How Kuldeep, Axar Spun Webs Around Pak Batters
SEE: How Kuldeep, Axar Spun Webs Around Pak Batters

'You told me to give revs on the ball. I decided to give the ball some spin and get some bounce. Because of that, I got three wickets, you got two.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV