HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      

Lightning damages navigation system at Raipur airport; flight ops hit

Wed, 10 September 2025
Share:
23:49
image
An aircraft navigation system at the Swami Vivekananda Airport in Raipur was damaged after being struck by lightning on Wednesday evening, disrupting flight operations, an official said. 

As many as five IndiGo flights were diverted to various nearby airports due to the damage to the DVOR (Doppler VHF Omnidirectional Range) system, he said. 

"All flight landings have been suspended due to the DVOR system getting hit by a lightning bolt this evening. As a result, five IndiGo flights that were scheduled to land at the Raipur airport were diverted to nearby airports, including Nagpur and Bhubaneswar," the official said. 

"Repair works are underway, and flight operations from the airport are likely to resume by tomorrow (Thursday)," he informed. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

57 all out! UAE crumbles as India storms to 9-wkt win
57 all out! UAE crumbles as India storms to 9-wkt win

Kuldeep Yadav's artistry was too much for a clueless UAE to comprehend as India hardly broke a sweat in an emphatic nine-wicket victory in their Asia Cup opener in Dubai on Wednesday.

LIVE! Need no lessons from terror sponsor: India slams Pak
LIVE! Need no lessons from terror sponsor: India slams Pak

Ex-CJ, Kathmandu mayor in race for Nepal interim PM
Ex-CJ, Kathmandu mayor in race for Nepal interim PM

Nepal's Gen Z protesters are considering candidates for an interim government following the Prime Minister's resignation amidst widespread protests.

Nepal's Gen-Z protest toll rises to 30; over 1000 hurt
Nepal's Gen-Z protest toll rises to 30; over 1000 hurt

The National Trauma Centre is caring for 161 patients, and Everest Hospital is treating 109. In all, 28 hospitals across the country are providing care to those affected, the ministry added.

'Karisma's kids got Rs 1900 cr, what more do they want?'
'Karisma's kids got Rs 1900 cr, what more do they want?'

The Delhi High Court has directed Priya Kapur, wife of the late Sunjay Kapur, to disclose all his assets as of his death, following a challenge to his will by his children with Karisma Kapoor.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV