I am CM till high command says: Siddaramaiah

00:42

Dismissing any uncertainty over leadership in Karnataka, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday reiterated that he will complete his 'full term'.





"We will complete the full term and return to power in 2028...I'm the CM till the high command says," the Karnataka CM said.





Speculation over whether D K Shivakumar would be appointed CM by the Congress high command persisted for a few days and was subsequently clarified by the party after the two leaders met for breakfast at each other's residences and held a joint press conference to demonstrate party unity.





Earlier, Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivkumar dismissed speculation about the nature of a dinner meeting that he had.Shivakumar said, "Who said? There was no dinner meeting or anything. I had gone for a dinner to my former DCC president to pay respect, they contributed a lot to Karnataka, Belgavi. So to honor them, I went along with my friends. There is no other politics." -- ANI