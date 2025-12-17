Bricks fly, siren wails as clash erupts in Punjab jail

09:45

A clash between inmates at the Central Jail on Tajpur Road in Ludhiana turned violent, leaving the jail superintendent seriously injured, sources said.





The incident occurred late Tuesday evening with a scuffle breaking out between prisoners, they said.





During a routine check, jail officials who entered the premises were allegedly attacked by inmates, with police personnel deployed inside the jail also being assaulted.





Upon receiving information, Jail Superintendent Kulwant Sidhu went to the spot to bring the situation under control, but was allegedly hit on the head with a brick by an inmate, causing serious injuries.





He was immediately shifted to a private hospital and is undergoing treatment.





The incident was brought to the notice of Punjab Jail Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar, who has sought a detailed report from the prison authorities, sources said.





Police Commissioner Swapan Sharma reached the jail premises with a heavy police force to restore law and order.





According to sources, around 200 inmates attacked police personnel near one of the barracks. People present outside the jail complex claimed that sirens could be heard from inside the jail complex for nearly 20 minutes.





No official statement had been issued by the jail administration or police till late evening. -- PTI