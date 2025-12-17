HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Bricks fly, siren wails as clash erupts in Punjab jail

Wed, 17 December 2025
Share:
09:45
image
A clash between inmates at the Central Jail on Tajpur Road in Ludhiana turned violent, leaving the jail superintendent seriously injured, sources said.

The incident occurred late Tuesday evening with a scuffle breaking out between prisoners, they said.

During a routine check, jail officials who entered the premises were allegedly attacked by inmates, with police personnel deployed inside the jail also being assaulted.

Upon receiving information, Jail Superintendent Kulwant Sidhu went to the spot to bring the situation under control, but was allegedly hit on the head with a brick by an inmate, causing serious injuries. 

He was immediately shifted to a private hospital and is undergoing treatment.

The incident was brought to the notice of Punjab Jail Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar, who has sought a detailed report from the prison authorities, sources said.

Police Commissioner Swapan Sharma reached the jail premises with a heavy police force to restore law and order.

According to sources, around 200 inmates attacked police personnel near one of the barracks. People present outside the jail complex claimed that sirens could be heard from inside the jail complex for nearly 20 minutes.

No official statement had been issued by the jail administration or police till late evening. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Bricks fly, siren wails as clash erupts in Punjab jail
LIVE! Bricks fly, siren wails as clash erupts in Punjab jail

TMC plans door-to-door scrutiny in Mamata's seat after SIR
TMC plans door-to-door scrutiny in Mamata's seat after SIR

According to Election Commission data, Bhabanipur had 2,06,295 voters as of January 2025. The draft rolls now carry 1,61,509 names, indicating that 44,787 voters, nearly 21.7 per cent of the electorate, have been deleted.

Bondi beach shooter originally from Hyderabad: Cops
Bondi beach shooter originally from Hyderabad: Cops

Telangana Police confirm that Sajid Akram, a suspect in the Bondi beach shooting in Australia, is originally from Hyderabad. He migrated to Australia 27 years ago.

Shocking! Players Unsold At IPL Auction
Shocking! Players Unsold At IPL Auction

The franchises spent a total of Rs 204.45 crore on 77 players, to complete their squads for IPL 2026. However some big names went shockingly unsold...

Marked dead in SIR, TMC councillor seeks his last rites
Marked dead in SIR, TMC councillor seeks his last rites

A Trinamool Congress councillor in West Bengal protested being listed as deceased in the draft electoral rolls by walking into a crematorium, highlighting concerns about voter list accuracy ahead of state elections.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO