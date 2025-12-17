Hindi film 'Homebound' makes it to 2026 Oscars shortlist

08:27

Director Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound, starring Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor, has been shortlisted for the 98th Academy Awards in the Best International Feature Film category.





The film was India's official Oscar entry.





On Tuesday, The Academy announced the shortlists for 12 categories.





In the Best International Feature film category, they have shortlisted 15 films.





Five of these 15 films will be chosen for the final nominations, which will be announced on January 22.





Filmmaker Karan Johar, who has backed the film, is overwhelmed with emotions, and admits that he is unable to articulate his feelings at the moment.





"I am not sure I can articulate how proud, elated and over the moon I am with the journey of #HOMEBOUND all of us @dharmamovies are privileged to have this proud and important film in our filmography," Karan wrote.





He added, "Thank you @neeraj.ghaywan for making so many dreams of ours come true from Cannes to being on the Oscar shortlist this has been such an overwhelming journey! Love to the entire cast and crew and teams of this special special film!!!!!!!!! Upwards and onwards.. #HOMEBOUND streaming now on @netflix_in."