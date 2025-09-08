HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

SC directs EC to include Aadhaar as 12th document for SIR

Mon, 08 September 2025
Share:
15:45
image
Update: The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Election Commission to include Aadhaar as a 12th prescribed document for establishing the identity of a voter in special intensive revision (SIR) exercise of electoral roll in poll-bound Bihar.

At the moment for Bihar SIR, there are 11 prescribed documents which electors have to submit with their enumeration forms. A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi, however, clarified Aadhaar will not be a proof of citizenship and the commission can ascertain the genuineness of Aadhaar card number submitted by an elector for inclusion in the electoral roll. 

Observing nobody wants the EC to include illegal immigrants in the electoral roll, the bench said it should be clear that only genuine citizens will be allowed to vote and those claiming to be genuine on the basis of forged documents will be excluded from the electoral roll.

The bench asked the poll panel to issue necessary directions during the course of the day for acceptance of Aadhaar as a document for proof of identity. The top court also sought EC's explanation on showcause notices it issued to poll officials for not accepting Aadhaar card from the voters. Senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, appearing for poll panel, submitted 99.6 per cent of the 7.24 crore voters in the draft roll had submitted documents and petitioners seeking inclusion of Aadhaar as 12th document would not serve any practical purpose.

The bench referred to provisions of Aadhaar Act of 2016 and the Representation of Peoples Act and said that it not a proof of citizenship but can be considered as a proof of identity. 

On September 1, the top court, while hearing some applications filed by political parties for extension of deadlines, was informed by the poll panel that claims, objections and corrections in the draft electoral roll prepared in Bihar under the SIR exercise can be filed beyond September 1 but these would be considered once the electoral roll is finalised. It said claims and objections in the draft roll can be filed till the last date of nomination forms in each assembly constituency. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! SC directs EC to include Aadhaar as 12th document for SIR
LIVE! SC directs EC to include Aadhaar as 12th document for SIR

Lawyer in Rahul Gandhi defamation case dies by suicide
Lawyer in Rahul Gandhi defamation case dies by suicide

Lawyer Firoz Pathan, who was suffering from depression, allegedly took the extreme step on September 4, said Dharmesh Patel, inspector of Maroli police station in neighbouring Navsari district where the body was found.

Why EVMs Won't Be Used In VP Election
Why EVMs Won't Be Used In VP Election

EVMs can't be used in presidential, vice-presidential, or Rajya Sabha polls because they only count simple votes, not the preference-based system needed for these elections.

BJD, BRS to abstain from V-P poll, decision helps BJP
BJD, BRS to abstain from V-P poll, decision helps BJP

Odisha's and Telangana's principal opposition parties, the Biju Janata Dal and the Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi, on Monday announced that their MPs will abstain from voting in the vice presidential elections.

Kashmir's Unmarked Graves: The Stunning Truth!
Kashmir's Unmarked Graves: The Stunning Truth!

As many as 2,493 graves were identified as belonging to foreign terrorists who were killed in counter-insurgency operations.<br>These individuals often lacked identification to conceal their networks and maintain Pakistan's...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV