Pilgrimage to Vaishno Devi shrine suspended for 10th consecutive day

22:45

Pilgrimage to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district remained suspended even 10 days after the cloudburst-induced landslide on one of its routes claimed 34 lives and left 20 injured.





Officials said that although the debris on the track has been cleared, the pilgrimage remains suspended as a precautionary measure.





Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has ordered the setting up of a three-member committee to probe the causes of the landslide.





The panel will be headed by Additional Chief Secretary of the Jal Shakti Department, Shaleen Kabra.





The Divisional Commissioner and the Inspector General of Police of Jammu are its other members.





Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and his deputy Surinder Choudhary blamed the L-G administration for allowing the pilgrimage to continue despite a weather alert.





The shrine board, however, refuted the allegations, stating that the pilgrimage was suspended at noon on August 26, ahead of the cloudburst, and the safety of pilgrims had been prioritised. -- PTI