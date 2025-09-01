HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
UPI transactions cross 20 bn mark in in Aug

Mon, 01 September 2025
15:49
image
The number of transactions through the popular Unified Payments Interface (UPI) has crossed 20 billion in August, according to data released by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). 

In terms of value, it was Rs 24.85 lakh crore as against Rs 25.08 lakh crore recorded in July. The highest ever UPI transaction in value terms was Rs 25.14 lakh crore recorded in May. In terms of volume, the highest number was 19.47 billion recorded in July. 

According to NPCI, UPI transaction amount registered a growth of 21 per cent at Rs 24.85 lakh crore as compared to Rs 20.60 lakh crore in the same month a year ago. In volume terms, the growth was 34 per cent to 20.01 billion as against 14.9 billion in August 2024, it said. Average daily transaction amount was 80,177 crore during August, while average daily transaction count was 645 million during the month, NPCI said. -- PTI

