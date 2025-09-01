HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Maratha quota protesters target bus, attack passengers

Mon, 01 September 2025
Share:
19:04
image
Protesters gathered for the Maratha quota agitation in Mumbai allegedly manhandled passengers and vandalised a bus in the western suburbs, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) said on Monday. 

A BEST spokesperson said a scuffle broke out between protesters and some passengers when a bus leased from a private operator was parked at Juhu bus station, and the bus crew was away around 7.15 pm on Sunday. 

Protesters allegedly boarded the bus, manhandled the passengers and broke a window before the crew reached the scene and tried to pacify them, he said. 

In a video of the incident, which has gone viral on social media, a few protestors wearing saffron caps and scarves and a few passengers can be seen hitting and punching each other. 

The video appears to be shot by someone outside the bus. 

According to the spokesperson, the bus crew alerted the police, but both the protesters and the passengers fled before the police arrived at the scene. 

Thousands of Maratha community members have gathered in Mumbai in support of the protest led by quota activist Manoj Jarange. 

On Monday, scores of agitators gathered at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and other areas in south Mumbai, causing traffic congestion and inconvenience to commuters. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

HC asks Jarange, supporters to vacate city streets
HC asks Jarange, supporters to vacate city streets

The Bombay high court on Monday said the entire city has been brought to a standstill due to the ongoing Maratha quota agitation led by activist Manoj Jarange, and the protest has not been peaceful and violated all conditions.

Will implement HC order on Maratha stir, says Fadnavis
Will implement HC order on Maratha stir, says Fadnavis

The administration will implement the Bombay high court directives on Manoj Jarange-led Maratha quota protest, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Monday.

Maratha quota protesters vandalise bus, manhandle passengers
Maratha quota protesters vandalise bus, manhandle passengers

Ex-VP Dhankhar moves to private farmhouse in Delhi
Ex-VP Dhankhar moves to private farmhouse in Delhi

Former Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar has moved to a private farmhouse in Delhi after resigning from his post. He will stay there until he is allocated an official residence.

Modi meets Putin, says humanity's call to end hostilities
Modi meets Putin, says humanity's call to end hostilities

India and Russia always stood "shoulder-to-shoulder" even in the most difficult situations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday, against the backdrop of possibly the worst phase in New Delhi's...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV