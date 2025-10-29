Talks fail to resolve row over RSS route march in Chittapur

00:36





The meeting was held as per the directions of the Kalaburagi bench of the Karnataka high court, issued last Friday.





Chaired by Kalaburagi deputy commissioner Fouzia Taranum, the meeting was attended by representatives of 10 organisations, including the RSS, Bhim Army, Bharatiya Dalit Panthers, Hasiru Sene, Karnataka Rajya Chalavadi Kshemabhivruddi Sangha, Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha, and Gonda Kuruba ST Horata Samithi, among others, officials said.





According to official sources, several organisations demanded that the RSS conduct its route march carrying the national flag and the preamble of the Constitution instead of lathis (sticks) and the Bhagavadwaja (saffron flag).





However, RSS representatives attending the meeting rejected this proposal.





While some organisations opposed granting permission to the RSS on the grounds that it is an unregistered organisation, others expressed concerns that a march featuring lathis could lead to law and order issues and provoke tensions, they said. -- PTI

