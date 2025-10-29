HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Talks fail to resolve row over RSS route march in Chittapur

Wed, 29 October 2025
Share:
00:36
image
The 'peace meeting' convened by the district administration to discuss permission for a route march by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and similar rallies by nine other organisations in Chittapur on November 2 failed to reach a consensus, official sources said on Tuesday. 

The meeting was held as per the directions of the Kalaburagi bench of the Karnataka high court, issued last Friday.

Chaired by Kalaburagi deputy commissioner Fouzia Taranum, the meeting was attended by representatives of 10 organisations, including the RSS, Bhim Army, Bharatiya Dalit Panthers, Hasiru Sene, Karnataka Rajya Chalavadi Kshemabhivruddi Sangha, Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha, and Gonda Kuruba ST Horata Samithi, among others, officials said.                 

According to official sources, several organisations demanded that the RSS conduct its route march carrying the national flag and the preamble of the Constitution instead of lathis (sticks) and the Bhagavadwaja (saffron flag). 

However, RSS representatives attending the meeting rejected this proposal.

While some organisations opposed granting permission to the RSS on the grounds that it is an unregistered organisation, others expressed concerns that a march featuring lathis could lead to law and order issues and provoke tensions, they said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Talks fail to resolve row over RSS route march in Chittapur
LIVE! Talks fail to resolve row over RSS route march in Chittapur

SEE: Delhi conducts cloud seeding trial, rain in 4 hrs
SEE: Delhi conducts cloud seeding trial, rain in 4 hrs

The first cloud-seeding trial has been conducted in parts of Delhi, including Burari and Karol Bagh areas, aimed at inducing artificial rain to tackle air pollution.

After Sukhoi, Prez Murmu to take Rafale sortie tomorrow
After Sukhoi, Prez Murmu to take Rafale sortie tomorrow

President Droupadi Murmu will take a sortie in a Rafale fighter jet in Ambala, Haryana. This follows her previous sortie in a Sukhoi-30 fighter aircraft in Assam earlier this year.

Man with links to foreign nuke scientist held for spying
Man with links to foreign nuke scientist held for spying

Delhi Police have arrested a 59-year-old man for alleged espionage activities and involvement in a fake passport racket operating from Jamshedpur. The accused had links with a foreign-based nuclear scientist.

Two top Maoist leaders surrender in T'gana after 40 yrs
Two top Maoist leaders surrender in T'gana after 40 yrs

Two senior leaders of the banned CPI (Maoist), including a Central Committee Member underground for over four decades, surrendered to Telangana police, citing health issues, pressure from security forces, and ideological differences.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO