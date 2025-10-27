Rahul to address joint rally with Tejashwi on Wednesday

16:42





The duo will hold a joint rally in Muzaffarpur and Darbhanga. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has been raising questions about the Congress MP's long absence in the Bihar Assembly elections 2025.





Recently, Rahul Gandhi on Saturday criticised the Centre over train arrangements during the festive season, particularly highlighting the hardships faced by migrant workers travelling to Bihar for the Chhath festival.





Pointing out overcrowding in trains, with some operating at 200 per cent capacity, Gandhi questioned the NDA government over its promise of 12,000 special trains to manage the festive rush.





In a post on X, Gandhi wrote, "It's the month of festivals - Diwali, Bhai Dooj, Chhath. In Bihar, these festivals mean more than just faith; they are a longing to return home--the fragrance of the soil, the love of family, the warmth of the village. But this longing has now become a struggle. Trains to Bihar are packed to the brim, getting tickets is impossible, and the journey has become inhumane. Many trains carry up to 200% of their capacity - people are hanging from doors and even rooftops."





Targeting the NDA government, the Congress leader said that these people are not helpless travellers but are "living proof" of the NDA's deceptive policies and intentions.

