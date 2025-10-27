HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Rahul to address joint rally with Tejashwi on Wednesday

Mon, 27 October 2025
Share:
16:42
image
Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi will address his first political rally in poll-bound Bihar along with RJD leader and Mahagathbandhan Chief Minister face Tejashwi Yadav on October 29.

The duo will hold a joint rally in Muzaffarpur and Darbhanga. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has been raising questions about the Congress MP's long absence in the Bihar Assembly elections 2025.

Recently, Rahul Gandhi on Saturday criticised the Centre over train arrangements during the festive season, particularly highlighting the hardships faced by migrant workers travelling to Bihar for the Chhath festival. 

Pointing out overcrowding in trains, with some operating at 200 per cent capacity, Gandhi questioned the NDA government over its promise of 12,000 special trains to manage the festive rush. 

In a post on X, Gandhi wrote, "It's the month of festivals - Diwali, Bhai Dooj, Chhath. In Bihar, these festivals mean more than just faith; they are a longing to return home--the fragrance of the soil, the love of family, the warmth of the village. But this longing has now become a struggle. Trains to Bihar are packed to the brim, getting tickets is impossible, and the journey has become inhumane. Many trains carry up to 200% of their capacity - people are hanging from doors and even rooftops." 

Targeting the NDA government, the Congress leader said that these people are not helpless travellers but are "living proof" of the NDA's deceptive policies and intentions.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Assam govt to sue Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge
LIVE! Assam govt to sue Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge

Bengal, TN, UP in 2nd phase of SIR of electoral rolls
Bengal, TN, UP in 2nd phase of SIR of electoral rolls

The Election Commission will conduct phase two of the special intensive revision of electoral rolls in 12 states and Union Territories. This is the ninth such exercise since Independence.

Another name change in Yogi's UP; Mustafabad to be renamed...
Another name change in Yogi's UP; Mustafabad to be renamed...

Following the alleged molestation of two Australian women cricketers in Indore, a Madhya Pradesh minister advises players to inform local authorities when going out due to their popularity in India.

'Severe cyclone' to hit on Oct 28; rain alert in many states
'Severe cyclone' to hit on Oct 28; rain alert in many states

The Odisha government has initiated evacuations and deployed disaster response teams in anticipation of Cyclone 'Montha', which is expected to impact the southern and coastal regions of the state.

Delhi police nab chain-snatching 'Bunty-Babli' duo
Delhi police nab chain-snatching 'Bunty-Babli' duo

Delhi Police have arrested a brother-sister duo, known as the 'Bunty-Babli' pair, for allegedly snatching gold chains from women in south Delhi. The siblings are drug addicts and come from a family with a criminal background.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO