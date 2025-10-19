HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Govt extends deadline for filing GSTR-3B return till Oct 25

Sun, 19 October 2025
13:35
Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com
The government on Sunday extended the due date for filing the monthly GSTR-3B tax payment form by 5 days till October 25.  

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs, in a notification, said the GSTR-3B filers for September and the July-September quarter can pay taxes by October 25.

"@cbic_india extends the GSTR-3B filing deadline," the CBIC said in a post on X.

GSTR-3B is a monthly and quarterly summary return that registered taxpayers file in a staggered manner between the 20th, 22nd and 24th of every month for different categories of taxpayers.

The extension was on expected lines, with October 20 being the Diwali festival. -- PTI

