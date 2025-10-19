Govt extends deadline for filing GSTR-3B return till Oct 25

13:35

Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com





The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs, in a notification, said the GSTR-3B filers for September and the July-September quarter can pay taxes by October 25.





"@cbic_india extends the GSTR-3B filing deadline," the CBIC said in a post on X.





GSTR-3B is a monthly and quarterly summary return that registered taxpayers file in a staggered manner between the 20th, 22nd and 24th of every month for different categories of taxpayers.





The extension was on expected lines, with October 20 being the Diwali festival. -- PTI

The government on Sunday extended the due date for filing the monthly GSTR-3B tax payment form by 5 days till October 25.