Jio Financial's Q2 Profit Almost Flat At Rs 695 Cr

Fri, 17 October 2025
10:19
image
Jio Financial Services (JFS) on Thursday reported 0.9 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in its consolidated net profit to Rs 695 crore in the second quarter of 2025-2026 (Q2FY26), against Rs 689 crore in the corresponding quarter the previous year. 

The total income for the period under review was Rs 1,002 crore, as compared to Rs 694 crore a year ago.

"Net income from business operations continued to grow at a rapid pace, standing at Rs 317 crore in Q2FY26, five times that of Q2FY25,"' JFS said in a statement. It added that JFS had reached an inflexion point where net income from business operations was now greater than income from treasury.

The non-banking financial company (NBFC) Jio Credit, an arm of JFS, saw its assets under management (AUM) rise 12 times to Rs 14,712 crore, in comparison to Q2FY25. This was largely driven by broad-based traction across its diverse secured lending solutions spanning retail and corporate finance, the company said in a statement.

"The significant growth in business income is a direct result of the initiatives taken over the last few quarters towards scaling up profitably, by pursuing a risk-calibrated growth strategy," Hitesh Sethia, MD & CEO, JFS, said.

Jio Payments Bank's network of business correspondents grew to around 200,000 in Q2FY26, up from 2,307 in Q2FY25. Its customer base during the quarter stood at 2.95 million, and deposit base was at Rs 421 crore. Meanwhile, transaction processing value of Jio Payment Solutions rose to Rs 13,566 crore, up 167 per cent Y-o-Y.'As we design financial services of the future for all Indians, we are actively leveraging next-gen AI and analytics to position JioFinance as a trusted, intelligent, and simplified digital platform that delivers personalised, and fit-for-purpose products to each individual customer. 

-- Anupreksha Jain, Business Standard

