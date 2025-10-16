HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Delhi traders begin stocking green crackers after SC nod

Thu, 16 October 2025
17:19
Traders in Delhi have started placing orders for green firecrackers after the Supreme Court permitted their sale and use in the national capital during the festive season, manufacturers said on Thursday. 

The apex court on Wednesday allowed the sale and bursting of green firecrackers in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) with certain conditions. 

The sale of green crackers will be permitted from October 18 to 21, while their use will be restricted to specific hours on the day before Diwali and on the day of the festival. 

"Traders have started contacting us since the court's order as there is very little time left for Diwali. They want to stock green crackers in their shops as soon as possible," said S B Narendra Gupta, president of the Firecracker Manufacturers Association. 

He said on Wednesday, manufacturers met Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, who assured them that licenses would be issued on time and without delays. 

"The minister also briefed us about the sale timings and guidelines for the coming days," Gupta added. 

Explaining the composition of green firecrackers, he said they are made using reduced amounts of flash powder and special chemicals that help minimise noise and air pollution. 

"Because of the cleaner ingredients, green crackers are slightly costlier than regular ones," he said. -- PTI

