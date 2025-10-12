HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
NSG organises cyclothon to honour 26/11 hero Major Unnikrishnan

Sun, 12 October 2025
20:54
image
The 26 Special Composite Group of the National Security Guard on Sunday organised a cyclothon in Mumbai in memory of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan while also raising awareness about cervical cancer. 

The 100-km race was flagged off at 7 am from the Gateway of India. 

Over 250 cyclists, including NSG personnel, citizens and healthcare professionals, took part in the event. 

Street plays on cervical cancer awareness were performed along the route, drawing enthusiastic participation, the NSG said in a release. 

The NSG had earlier announced that its medical teams would be visiting schools in Mumbai on October 13 and 14 for interactive sessions on prevention of cervical cancer and raising general health awareness. -- PTI

