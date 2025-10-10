HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Alert station master averts train accident in Punjab

Fri, 10 October 2025
18:44
Representational image. Pic: ANI Photo
An alert station master in Punjab averted a potential train accident on Friday by timely reporting smoke and sparks emitting from a passing freight train. 

Officials from Jammu rail division, under which the Bhangala station falls, said that station master Vijay Kumar noticed smoke and sparks coming out from an empty freight train in the early morning while exchanging All Right signals. 

He immediately acted with great presence of mind and showed a red signal to the train manager. The train was stopped after partially passing the Advanced Starter Signal at KM 81/2 between Bangala and Mukerian at 03.23 am, a railway official said. 

When train manager Rajender Pal, who is posted in Jammu division, and on-duty gateman of the level crossing gate closely inspected the affected parts, it was found that one of the wagons had some technical issues. 

The sparks were promptly extinguished, and the block section was cleared by 03.51 am. 

Vivek Kumar, DRM, Jammu rail division, appreciated the prompt action shown by Kumar and said, "Due to the alertness of Vijay Kumar and the train manager, a potential serious accident was averted."

