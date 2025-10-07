HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Banks Gross NPAs Likely To Be 2.3%-2.5%

Tue, 07 October 2025
Share:
09:44
image
Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) of banks are likely to have bottomed out and expected to remain in the 2.3 to 2.5 per cent range by March 31, 2026, rating agency Crisil said. 

Bad loans had reached a historic low of 2.3 per cent as of March 31, 2025.Asset quality of corporate credit, the largest segment, is foreseen stable. However, NPAs in the MSME segment may inch up, primarily in the export-oriented sectors.

Another reason may be the impact of seasoning following high growth in recent years.

On the retail front, delinquencies in the unsecured segment remain under watch, Crisil said in a statement.  Gross NPAs in the MSME segment (17 per cent of overall bank credit) have declined in recent years to 3.6 per cent at the end of March 2025, compared to 8.7 per cent as of March 31, 2021.

Government schemes such as the Credit Guarantee Fund for Micro Units (CGFMU) and Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) have supported asset quality. Further, some part of the decline is because of bank write-offs, it added.

-- Business Standard

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Shilpa Shetty questioned for 5 hours in cheating case
LIVE! Shilpa Shetty questioned for 5 hours in cheating case

How AI Led the Charge in Op Sindoor
How AI Led the Charge in Op Sindoor

'Threat assessment, intelligence analysis, (battlefield) situation review -- what has transpired in the last three hours -- was conducted with the help of AI.'

Trump denies reports of swearing at Netanyahu
Trump denies reports of swearing at Netanyahu

United States President Donald Trump has denied that he recently told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to stop being so 'f***ing negative' and 'take the win' after Hamas accepted parts of Washington, DC's proposal for ending the...

Why BJP Plans To Drop 2 Dozen Bihar MLAs
Why BJP Plans To Drop 2 Dozen Bihar MLAs

Winnability to be paramount in selection of candidates, followed by clean public image and proven loyalty to the BJP.

Lavani Star Gautami Patil In Midst Of Political Spat
Lavani Star Gautami Patil In Midst Of Political Spat

What began as a car accident in Pune has now spiralled into a full-blown political controversy, drawing in senior state leaders and sparking a debate over political interference, selective targeting, and law enforcement priorities in...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO