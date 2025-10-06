HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Can share CCTV data only with high courts: CEC Gyanesh Kumar

Mon, 06 October 2025
Share:
19:35
image
Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Monday asserted that CCTV footage of polling stations can only be shared with high courts, saying giving such electronic records to the public breaches the privacy of voters.
   
He said webcasting footage of voting is akin to Form 17A, which is not shared with political parties to protect the identity of electors who voted and did not cast a ballot.
 
Responding to a question at a press conference to announce the schedule of the Bihar assembly elections, Kumar said such footage is shared by the concerned high court where an election petition is filed against the result of a particular poll.
 
According to the conduct of election rules, Form 17A, which carry the names of electors who have voted at the polling station, is not shared with anyone except the courts.
 
The CCTV footage of voting centres is considered an electronic extension of the form and is not shared to protect the identity of those who voted and those who did not.
 
CEC Kumar said such information can be used against electors.
 
He recalled that some petitions were filed in the Bombay High Court seeking such footage but it was rejected, citing a previous Supreme Court order. Subsequently, the top court too had upheld the order of the Bombay High Court.
 
In December last, the government tweaked an election rule to prevent public inspection of certain electronic documents, such as CCTV camera and webcasting footage as well as video recordings of candidates to prevent their misuse.
 
Based on the recommendation of the Election Commission, the Union Law Ministry amended Rule 93(2)(a) of the Conduct of Election Rules, 1961, to restrict the type of "papers" or documents open to public inspection. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'Got to take credit': Trump says he warned about Osama
LIVE! 'Got to take credit': Trump says he warned about Osama

Bihar to vote on Nov 6, 11 in 2 phases; results on Nov 14
Bihar to vote on Nov 6, 11 in 2 phases; results on Nov 14

The entire election process will be concluded by November 16.

Is this INDIA bloc's best chance to defeat Nitish Kumar?
Is this INDIA bloc's best chance to defeat Nitish Kumar?

A SWOT analysis of the INDIA bloc, led by the RJD-Congress combine, as Bihar prepares for Assembly elections. Examines strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats facing the opposition alliance.

BJP MP bleeds after stone attack in Bengal; party blames TMC
BJP MP bleeds after stone attack in Bengal; party blames TMC

The BJP claimed that the attackers were TMC-backed goons, accusing the Mamata Banerjee government of allowing violence against opposition leaders even in times of humanitarian crisis.

What works for NDA under Nitish Kumar, what doesn't
What works for NDA under Nitish Kumar, what doesn't

A SWOT analysis of the NDA coalition led by Nitish Kumar as Bihar heads into assembly elections, examining its strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats against the INDIA bloc.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO