BJP's Bihar in-charge mocks 'national child' Rahul

Sat, 15 November 2025
09:39
image
Bihar BJP in-charge Vinod Tawde took an indirect jibe at Congress leader and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi after the National Democratic Alliance delivered a commanding victory in the Bihar assembly election by issuing an apology for "upsetting" the "national child" on Children's Day.
 
"We sincerely apologise for upsetting the "national child" on Children's Day. Truly unfortunate. #BiharElectionResults," Tawde posted on X.
 
This post came after the Bihar result in which the NDA secured a dominant 202 seats, with BJP winning 89, while the Congress was reduced to just 6 seats. 

The post was made on November 14, also the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, celebrated as Children's Day.
 
While interacting with the ANI after the landslide victory of the NDA, Tawde stated that the people of Bihar had voted decisively in the assembly elections, "ignoring caste considerations and keeping Prime Minister Narendra Modi in mind." 
 
Tawde also rubbished Rahul Gandhi's claims of vote theft. He also criticised Lalu Prasad Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav for mobilising people based on casteism.
 
"The people of Bihar have voted this time, ignoring caste considerations and keeping PM Modi in mind... The Bihar election results have made one thing clear: Rahul Gandhi's vote theft issue has now been completely dispelled. Lalu Prasad Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav, who used to mobilise people to vote in the name of casteism, failed to do so...," he added.

