NIA officials arrive at Red Fort blast site

Delhi Police on Tuesday registered an FIR under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Explosives Act in connection with the deadly blast. Raids are being conducted at multiple locations by Delhi Police. The national capital has been placed on high alert with strict vigil being maintained at the airport, railway stations and bus terminals.

National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials arrive at the blast site. A high-intensity explosion ripped through a slow-moving i20 car at a traffic signal near the Red Fort metro station on Monday evening, killing 12 people and gutting several vehicles.