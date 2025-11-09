Gujarat ATS foils terror plot, captures 3 suspects

14:02

File image





According to the Gujarat ATS, all three suspects had been on their radar for the past year.





"Three suspects have been arrested by the Gujarat ATS. They had been on the Gujarat ATS's radar for the past year. All three were arrested while supplying weapons. They were planning to carry out terrorist attacks in various parts of the country," Gujarat ATS said in a statement.





Further details are awaited.





Earlier this year, Gujarat ATS arrested five Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent terrorists, including a woman from Bengaluru who was allegedly running an online terror module and had links to Pakistani contacts.





The ATS had arrested a 30-year-old woman, Sama Parveen, from Bengaluru for her alleged links with the terrorist organisation Al Qaeda.





According to Gujarat ATS deputy inspector general of police Sunil Joshi, the woman was apprehended in connection with Al Qaeda.





Her arrest follows the earlier detention of three other individuals linked to the case. -- ANI

