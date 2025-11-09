HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Gujarat ATS foils terror plot, captures 3 suspects

Sun, 09 November 2025
Share:
14:02
File image
File image
The Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad on Sunday arrested three suspects from Ahmedabad while supplying weapons, for allegedly conspiring to plan terrorist attacks across the country. 

According to the Gujarat ATS, all three suspects had been on their radar for the past year. 

"Three suspects have been arrested by the Gujarat ATS. They had been on the Gujarat ATS's radar for the past year. All three were arrested while supplying weapons. They were planning to carry out terrorist attacks in various parts of the country," Gujarat ATS said in a statement. 

Further details are awaited. 

Earlier this year, Gujarat ATS arrested five Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent terrorists, including a woman from Bengaluru who was allegedly running an online terror module and had links to Pakistani contacts. 

The ATS had arrested a 30-year-old woman, Sama Parveen, from Bengaluru for her alleged links with the terrorist organisation Al Qaeda. 

According to Gujarat ATS deputy inspector general of police Sunil Joshi, the woman was apprehended in connection with Al Qaeda. 

Her arrest follows the earlier detention of three other individuals linked to the case. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Gujarat ATS foils terror plot, captures 3 suspects
LIVE! Gujarat ATS foils terror plot, captures 3 suspects

Rape accused Punjab AAP MLA flees to Australia
Rape accused Punjab AAP MLA flees to Australia

Pathanmajra appeared in the video interview on Friday with an Australia-based Punjabi web channel in which he claimed that he would "return home only after securing bail".

Kerala orders probe into RSS song at Vande Bharat event
Kerala orders probe into RSS song at Vande Bharat event

According to the minister, the government views the incident with utmost seriousness.

Move to clip SC powers sparks protests in Pak
Move to clip SC powers sparks protests in Pak

It also aims to reduce the powers of the Supreme Court, with some authorities shifted to the proposed Constitutional Court, and immunity to the president from criminal proceedings for life.

Cong accuses Modi of insulting Tagore over Vande Mataram
Cong accuses Modi of insulting Tagore over Vande Mataram

The Congress party has intensified its criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the Vande Mataram controversy, alleging that he has insulted the Congress Working Committee of 1937 and Rabindranath Tagore. The party demands...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO