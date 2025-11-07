HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
      
Brad Pitt sues ex-wife Angelina Jolie over French winery sale

Fri, 07 November 2025
In a new twist in former couple Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's ongoing legal battle, the 'FI: The Movie' star has sued Jolie over their shared Chateau Miravel winery. 

According to People, Pitt's legal team has submitted new documents in court, including evidence communications to and from Jolie's team regarding the 2021 sale of her stake in the winery, which the former couple co-owned. 

The documents included an exhibit from an email from November 2023, where Angelina Jolie's lawyers responded to a lawsuit from Brad Pitt, allegedly involving millions in damages. 

"The burdensome nature of any production is a matter of Mr Pitt's own creation--he is suing Ms Jolie for $35 million in damages. As a result, he has to incur the expense of producing the documents that will show (or not show) those damages," Jolie's lawyers wrote at the time, as quoted by People. 

Her team also mentioned that Pitt sought "ongoing damages for alleged harm to Miraval's ongoing operations." 

They also cited the actor's continued refusal to produce documents to substantiate why he needed his four-year NDA covering his personal misconduct. 

Pitt had first filed a lawsuit in 2022, claiming that his ex-wife sold her share of the winery despite a prior agreement that neither would do so unless the other person approved. 

After Jolie's recent claim of attorney-client privilege in refusing to provide the contested documents, which Pitt has claimed to be improper withholding of information, the 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' star doubled down on requesting 22 of the documents. 

The case's next hearing has been scheduled for December 17. -- ANI

