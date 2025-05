18:35

Benchmark stock index Sensex rebounded on Thursday after two days of decline, mirroring a rally in global markets as a US court blocked President Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs.



The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 320.70 points or 0.39 per cent to settle at 81,633.02 in a volatile session amid monthly expiry in derivative contracts.



During the day, it jumped 504.57 points or 0.62 per cent to 81,816.89.