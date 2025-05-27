IT dept extends due date to file ITR for AY26 to Sep 15

17:49





Individuals and entities, who do not need to get their accounts audited, were required to file income tax returns (ITR) by July 31.





In a statement, the Central Board of Direct Taxes said that in view of the extensive changes introduced in the notified ITRs, and considering the time required for system readiness and rollout of ITR utilities for AY 2025-26, the due date for filing returns has been extended.





"To facilitate a smooth and convenient filing experience for taxpayers, it has been decided that the due date for filing ITR, originally due on July 31, is extended to September 15, 2025," the CBDT said. -- PTI

