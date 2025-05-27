HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

IT dept extends due date to file ITR for AY26 to Sep 15

Tue, 27 May 2025
Share:
17:49
image
The Income Tax department on Tuesday extended the due date for filing ITRs for Assessment Year (AY) 2025-26 to September 15 from July 31. 

Individuals and entities, who do not need to get their accounts audited, were required to file income tax returns (ITR) by July 31. 

In a statement, the Central Board of Direct Taxes said that in view of the extensive changes introduced in the notified ITRs, and considering the time required for system readiness and rollout of ITR utilities for AY 2025-26, the due date for filing returns has been extended. 

"To facilitate a smooth and convenient filing experience for taxpayers, it has been decided that the due date for filing ITR, originally due on July 31, is extended to September 15, 2025," the CBDT said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! As far as engagement with Pak is concerned...: MEA
LIVE! As far as engagement with Pak is concerned...: MEA

IPL 2025 Updates: Punjab, RCB vie for ticket to final
IPL 2025 Updates: Punjab, RCB vie for ticket to final

Pak launches bitcoin reserve in presence of Trump's sons
Pak launches bitcoin reserve in presence of Trump's sons

In a major initiative, Pakistan has announced the establishment of its first government-backed Strategic Bitcoin reserve as it invited investment in the country's crypto markets.

IAF chief bombshell: 'Not a single project completed...'
IAF chief bombshell: 'Not a single project completed...'

The IAF Chief underscored the intrinsic trust within the armed forces, noting that it was a default setting in the armed forces.

Doctor in audio clip tells colleague to kill Covid patient
Doctor in audio clip tells colleague to kill Covid patient

An audio clip recently surfaced on social media of the purported conversation between the accused, Dr Shashikant Deshpande, who was then additional district surgeon at the Udgir Government Hospital in Latur, and Dr Shashikant Dange, who...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD