HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

New Covid variant is not lethal, but...: Experts

Sat, 24 May 2025
Share:
19:06
image
The doctors in the national capital have advised people not to panic over the COVID-19 cases linked to the JN.1 variant, saying the strain is not severe and most patients have only reported mild symptoms.
   
All 23 recent Covid-19 patients in Delhi experienced only mild symptoms and were under home quarantine, said the health officials in the Delhi government. Of them, 22 were recovering at home and none required hospitalisation.
 
Following the recent government advisory, several hospitals in Delhi have started preparing by arranging oxygen cylinders, antibiotics, other essential drugs, BiPAP (Bilevel Positive Airway Pressure) machines, vaccines, ventilators and additional isolation beds as part of precautionary measures. 
 
However, there have been no fresh cases reported so far.
 
Indian Medical Association Junior Doctors Network (IMA JDN) national spokesperson Dr Dhruv Chauhan said that people need not panic about the JN.1 variant, a descendant of the Omicron BA.2.86 lineage which is the predominant Covid-19 strain circulating in India.
 
"This is not a lethal variant and it's always better to take precautions like maintaining hand hygiene, wearing masks where necessary such as in hospitals or crowded places and following respiratory hygiene. It is also important to get your symptoms checked by a qualified doctor," said Dr Chauhan.
 
"The public should remember that panic and chaos can cause more health issues than the disease itself," he added. 
 
Dr Nihal Singh, an internal medicine specialist, said, "We must understand that while the JN.1 variant is spreading, it has not shown signs of causing serious illness in the majority of cases."

TOP STORIES

IPL Updates: Inglis takes to the attack
IPL Updates: Inglis takes to the attack

LIVE! Not Kashmir conflict, but...: Jaishankar on India-Pak clash
LIVE! Not Kashmir conflict, but...: Jaishankar on India-Pak clash

Yunus to stay on as B'desh interim chief, says adviser
Yunus to stay on as B'desh interim chief, says adviser

The chief adviser's decision to stay in office came two days after he told student-led National Citizen Party (NCP) leaders that he was mulling resignation as he felt "the situation is such that he cannot work", citing difficulties in...

'Don't think Bumrah will be available for all 5 Tests'
'Don't think Bumrah will be available for all 5 Tests'

"Don't think he'll be available for all 5 Tests...": Ajit Agarkar on Jasprit Bumrah's availability for England series

2 Covid variants, causing fresh cases in Asia, found in India
2 Covid variants, causing fresh cases in Asia, found in India

As of May 2025, the World Health Organization (WHO) classifies LF.7 and NB.1.8 subvariants as Variants Under Monitoring, not as Variants of Concern or Variants of Interest. But these are the variants that are reportedly driving the rise...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD