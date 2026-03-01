HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei killed

Sun, 01 March 2026
Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in a major attack by Israel and the United States, Iranian state media confirmed.

In a post on X, Press TV said, "Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei martyred in US-Israeli attacks on Iran"

As per Reuters, citing the state media, 40 days of public mourning has been announced in Iran after Khamenei's death. 

President Donald Trump announced the death hours earlier, saying it gave Iranians their "greatest chance" to "take back" their country.

LIVE! Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei killed

Over 200 killed as Israel, US strike Iran; Tehran hits Middle East

Iran launched retaliatory military strikes targeting Israel and American military bases across the region, including in Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Bahrain and Jordan.

Iran's defence minister killed in US-Israeli strikes: Report

A joint attack by the United States and Israel on Iran has triggered a massive military confrontation in the Middle-East.

'Urge all sides...': India reacts as US-Israel attack Iran

Following a joint attack by the US and Israel on Iran, India is calling for restraint and de-escalation to avoid further military confrontation in the Middle East.

Middle East on edge as Iran targets US military bases

Residents across the Gulf region, including the UAE, Bahrain, and Qatar, experienced fear and disruption following attacks, leading to flight suspensions and heightened security measures.

