Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei killed

08:10

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in a major attack by Israel and the United States, Iranian state media confirmed.





In a post on X, Press TV said, "Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei martyred in US-Israeli attacks on Iran"





As per Reuters, citing the state media, 40 days of public mourning has been announced in Iran after Khamenei's death.





President Donald Trump announced the death hours earlier, saying it gave Iranians their "greatest chance" to "take back" their country.